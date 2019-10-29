All Major Roads On Abaco Have Been Cleared

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

IRAM Lewis, the new minister of state for disaster preparedness, said to date all major and arterial roads on the island of Abaco have been cleared.

Speaking to reporters at a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference yesterday, Mr Lewis said the Ministry of Public Works' hurricane emergency plan was activated and the clearing of the roads on Abaco officially started on September 2.

He said: "The Ministry of Public Works' contractor Bill Simmons Construction has available equipment and they went to work with other NGOs in the clearing of roads around Marsh Harbour Airport, the clinic, the government complex, MH Sea Port and the surrounding essential access routes.

"The debris collected shall be sorted in the following categories and taken to the lay down site. White waste (such as) freezers, stoves, washing machines; electronic waste (such as) televisions, computers and printers; household waste (such as) couches, mattresses, and dressers; construction waste (such as) concrete plumbing fixtures, wiring and fibre glass. Wood - organic waste and lumber."

Mr Lewis also said plans are on the way for banks to open for business on the government compound in Abaco.

He said: "Royal Bank (will) move into the government compound area. Commonwealth Bank, the local bank and the Bahamian bank we are very proud to say that they are pretty much up and running. Well, they are making an effort to have their ATM machines and they will have their infrastructure in place to allow commercial banking services in short order.

"Once we confirm a physical location, we'll be able to pass information to the press. For sure Royal Bank are bringing in a containerised unit that will act as a little retail boutique bank and that will be set up at the government compound where we put all of the RV trailers."

John-Michael Clarke, co-chair of the disaster and reconstruction committee, said government officials are expected to be living in the recreational vehicles (RVs) by the end of the week. He said some of the government agencies have already started to operate on the ground.

Mr Clarke also said officials anticipate the reopening of the Marsh Harbour Airport within the next 10 days.

He said: "Originally we had targeted this week to open the Marsh Harbour Airport, that is highly unlikely. Apart from securing the perimeter, we will have to check with (the Department of) Civil Aviation to see what other protocols they have to abide by in order for the airport to be open for use."