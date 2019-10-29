Free Dental Care Clinic For Dorian Victims

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IT’S been nearly two months since Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama and across the country, many health care organisations are continuing to respond to the health needs of Hurricane Dorian survivors.

One of them is the Bahamas Dental Association.

In a weekend-long event, BDA hosted its first oral health clinic to provide free dental care services to Hurricane Dorian victims. More than 500 people received free services as a result.

In an interview with The Tribune, BDA President Dr Emmanuel Francis said the event - which was the largest initiative in the association’s history - was geared specifically towards students displaced by the Category Five storm.

“This (clinic) has been brought on by the devastation from Hurricane Dorian. There was an urgency of us doing this and we were targeting the students (under the age of 21) of displaced evacuees and those who are suffering,” he said.

“It was our attempt to make the suffering a little less and also to be involved in the relief efforts… and so this is why we’ve become engaged. We did it over the mid-term holidays so we could accommodate the students while they’re on break.”

Treatments offered at the clinic, according to Dr Francis, included dental examinations, cleaning, fill-ins, teeth extractions, etc, and were provided in partnership with several international dental organisations.

BDA treasurer and event organiser, Dr Joy Pickstock said there were over 500 people, including students and adults, who received dental assessments last weekend.

She added that association not only wanted to help storm victims, but also to bring awareness to the importance of oral health.

“We understand that during periods of disaster, the mouth usually takes a backseat because persons are focused on getting their clothing, food, etc. (But), the mouth is one of the areas that really suffers,” she said.

Although the clinic has ended, Dr Francis maintains the association will continue to engage in initiatives aimed towards providing dental health relief in the wake of Dorian.