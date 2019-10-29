Proud To Have Served

EDITOR, The Tribune

Recent arrests of two individuals charged with several murders and attempted murders merits public attention and gratitude. I am very pleased and continue to be proud of having been a member of this Police Force. The Commissioner, his executive team and all members of the Force have demonstrated their commitment to the task of reducing crime and making our country a safe place to reside and visit. My special commendations goes to the men and women of the Central Detective Unit where our present Commissioner was engaged for several years in the investigation of murders and other serious crimes.

Unfair media and some public criticism of the Commissioner and his team has not in any way interfered with the performance of this great public service organisation. No Commissioner of Police would give a death toll figure to the media unless there are bodies to confirm that figure. Criticism about the policing of Marsh Harbour and the adjacent settlements has come from various quarters. The media reported that there are no Police-Officers to be seen. The Officer in Charge of the District reported the arrest of fifteen or more persons and the recovery of property for places in the area by looters, which indicates to me – Police presence.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has been a shining example in our public service, an efficient and effective organisation, that continues to perform with distinction. The Force has been a credit to our Nation with its performances at international functions, Royal and Presidential visits, as a symbol in the advertising of tourism when the uniformed Officer could be seen on billboards all over the United States.

Our present Commissioner has introduced an aggressive style of policing by going after the criminals, with success.

Police shooting of criminals is front page, while the victims of shootings are less publicised. Our Officers must remember the, slogan: “Police Shoot to Live, not to Kill.”

PAUL THOMPSON Sr

Nassau,

October 8, 2019