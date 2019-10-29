Three Charged With Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitian men and a Bahamian man, all in their early 20s, are behind three of the country's recent homicides, police have alleged.

The three men were charged yesterday.

Police claim 22-year-old Kervenson Pierre and 20-year-old Kerry Dufrene murdered Linert Dumel on October 12 in Excellence Estates.

Police also claim that 21-year-old Patrick Ferguson of Sunshine Park murdered 18-year-old Romeo Lynes Jr on October 10 in the Gamble Heights Community.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm on October 12, Lynes was standing outside a home in Gamble Heights when the occupants of a grey coloured vehicle pulled up and opened fire in his direction, wounding him before speeding away.

Lynes was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

All three accused were charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. Given the nature of the charges, they were not required to enter a plea and their matters were adjourned to a later date for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.