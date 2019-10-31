Cruise Industry Gives Little Return

EDITOR, The Tribune

A summer of new foreign direct investment and local investments since July 2017 shows this has been dominated by the cruise industry, a sector which gives very little return as average cruise passenger spend in $70.

We see millions invested in Coco Cay by Royal Caribbean, millions ongoing by MSC on old Ocean Cay, millions promised by Disney in Eleuthera and Carnival in Freeport. But, Editor, where is the beef for The Bahamas.

Oy yes, the PM and Minister of Tourism will exclaim ‘we have seven million visitors’ but the meat is only in 1.6 million stay overs.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet hopefully realise the immediate potential for creating employment of a significant level is in tourism but I don’t think it is in the cruise sector.

Service accommodations is an area Bahamians can get involved with and they should be encouraged. Established cooperatives should be investing here.

T Higgins

Nassau

October 30, 2019