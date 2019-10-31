Driver's Licence Woes Could Last Four Weeks

By NEIL HARTNELL

and YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporters

Technology “glitches” and a surge in applications were yesterday blamed for the driver’s licence “backlog” that some sources yesterday suggested could last for another four weeks.

Antoinette Thompson, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Local Government, told Tribune Business that the issuance of new licences and renewals was “back on track” from Tuesday after issues with the printing of the documents were remedied.

However, multiple sources at the Road Traffic Department and the Ministry of Transport and Local Government, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Tribune Business that infuriated motorists will have to brace for difficulties in obtaining driver’s license cards for another four weeks.

If such a timeline holds true the problems will have lasted for seven weeks, given that they have been ongoing for the past three. The woes could not have come at a worse time given the recent legal changes that require all motorists to possess a driver’s licence on their person and immediately present it to a police officer upon request.

“Admittedly there has been a challenge with drivers licenses being issued,” Ms Thompson told Tribune Business, “with the passage of the law on October 7, and the conversations around it over the last several months, leading up to the minister of transport delivering a communication and informed parliament on the changes of multiple road traffic laws.

“One of several things happened as a result of the announcement of the new road traffic laws. There was an increase in the number of applications over the summer for driver’s licenses. That was one of the reasons for the Road Traffic Department running short of license cards.

“Also, there was a slight increase since the passage of the law on October 7. The increase created a backlog. Further compounding the increase of applicants, there was a glitch with the printing of the driver’s licenses. When they were printed at that particular juncture of the increase in applicants, the signature was being super imposed over the face of the applicant.”

Ms Thompson added that the system “should be back on track”, saying: “Well, they should be able to get them as of yesterday [Tuesday]. The information I have gotten is that the glitch with the system has been remedied.”

Tribune Business was yesterday told that driver’s licence applicants were being told to retain payment slips as proof they have applied for a renewal in case of being stopped by the police. IN addition, persons were also being directed to apply for $50 international licences if they need to go abroad.

Rick Lowe, Nassau Motor Company’s (NMC) director/operations manager, told Tribune Business: “If you need to go to the US and your driver’s licence has expired they’re making you apply for an international licence. At least you can drive internationally, but it’s creating a bit of a dilemma and seems to be causing some havoc up there.

“Locally, you can show the police your renewal slip. Apparently they’ve run out of the plastic cards to print the licences on and won’t have them until December is what we’ve heard unofficially. We’ve had a couple of clients that have applied, once since October 9 actually, and she was told to come back in two-three weeks. She went back and it was still not ready.”

Robert Myers, a principal with the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG), said of his experience: “I had to go down there two to three times to hear the same thing: That they don’t have any cards.

“I had to go get a receipt to show I’d paid for a driver’s licence. Why should we go to that hassle. Why should anyone be put to that hassle?”

Glenys Hanna-Martin, former minister for transport, yesterday called for the Government to show greater accountability over the driver’s licence woes at the Road Traffic Department.

“The Government and the people of the Bahamas made a substantial investment to take road traffic from a manual system to a full-automated system, which should have provided greater checks and balances to go to a greater accountable system,” she argued.

“I asked the minister about it last night; the Government has been in charge for two-and-a-half years. They should know more about it. I think that he should be accountable to the Bahamian people for not knowing, or not being able to give, adequate details about the situation.

“The minister needs to explain why the people can’t get a national identification card, particularly in light of the fact of the importance of the document. He himself moved legislation to criminalise this not having a driver’s licence in your vehicle not that long ago.

“He should have known that it would have put people in an uncomfortable position, and he should move to ensure that this would not occur. He should have known he was putting people in jeopardy by criminalising this. Now for the Road Traffic Department to be out of cards at this time is just unacceptable.”

Tribune Business tried to get comment from minister for transport, Renward Wells, but was unsuccessful in doing so.