Three Charities Benefit From $1,000 Grants

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GRANTS of $1,000 each were distributed to three non-profit organisations yesterday by the Urban Renewal Commission in recognition of their charitable work within their respective communities.

The three charity organisations were Teen Life Services, Sister to Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and White Dove Martial Arts Institute.

Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell commended each organisation for their contribution to Bahamian society, saying their work should not go unrecognised.

“Many times, persons who have gone above and beyond are not recognised and shown any appreciation and then we wonder why their good work seems to just dry up. (But), people need to know that what it is they’re doing is having an impact and is recognised and is appreciated,” he said.

“As a ministry, we cannot do it alone. As a government, we cannot do it alone, so I place great value on partnership…. So, today we’re here to show our appreciation in light of the services and assistance to the three entities.”

The founder of Teen Life Services, Felicia Carey said Urban Renewal’s decision to sponsor her organisation has completely humbled her.

“I am so excited, and I am so humbled because at first glance, when I started talking about young mothers nobody wanted to hear about it. Nobody wanted to touch it. But now, with the global mandate to empower women and girls, the department of urban renewal has shifted its focus now and understand that there is a need to empower women, girls and mothers in their community,” she said.

Teen Life Services, according to Mrs Carey, focuses on the empowerment and sustainability of young mothers within the Bahamian community.

She added that the donation will help further their efforts to aid young Bahamian mothers in need of help.

Randy Johnson, founder of White Dove Martial Arts Institute, expressed similar sentiments.

His charity foundation is geared towards training young men and women to become better citizens through the practice of martial arts.

“This cheque will go a long way in assisting me with the programme, so it gives you a good feeling. It also encourages you to do more to go further with what you’re doing now that you have the backing of Social Services, Urban Renewal and the country,” he said.

Inspired by the work of these organisations, Mr Campbell implored other Bahamian citizens to share some of their expertise and experiences with less fortunate persons for the betterment of the country.

“(For) persons who may be newly retired or who just may have the time to share some of their skills and to share some of their experiences. If you reach one person, you’ve done your duty according to Scripture… But, let’s start with one. Each one reach one and the gratitude’s will heap up at the end of the day,” he said.