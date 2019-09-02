Schools Stay Closed

PUBLIC schools in the central and northwestern Bahamas will be closed until further notice.

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said these will include: New Providence, Andros, Eleuthera, Abaco and the surrounding cays, Grand Bahama and the surrounding territories, Bimini, Cat Cay and the Berry Islands.

Schools on Cat Island, Exuma, Long Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, San Salvador and Rum Cay will open on Wednesday at the regular scheduled time, he said.

At a briefing yesterday, Mr Lloyd advised public school administrators, teachers and support staff, along with contractors at schools outside of the affected areas to report to campuses on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the return of students.

All public schools were originally set to open tomorrow.

The University of the Bahamas’ campuses in New Providence and Grand Bahama will also remain closed until further notice.

• All team members of the Nassau Airport Development Company have been asked to report to work on Monday at their regularly scheduled times unless otherwise advised. Lynden Pindling International Airport will be open to accommodate any arriving or departing flights weather conditions permitting.