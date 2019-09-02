Women's National Softball Team Finishes 10th Overall

THE Bahamas women’s national softball team suffered another humiliating defeat, getting shutout 16-0 by the Dominican Republic to finish in 10th place in the WBSC Softball Americas Qualifier in Surrey, Canada.

The Bahamas ended up in fifth place in Group A with a 1-4 win-loss record, winning their only game by forfeiture against Argentina, who eventually pulled out of the tournament that was played last week.

In their crossover against Group B for their final placing, the Bahamas gave up eight runs in both the bottom of the first and second innings to the Dominican Republic, losing their final games played on Friday.

Ramona Hanna was the starting pitcher, giving up four hits and seven runs, three earned before she was relieved by Thela Johnson in the inning. Johnson gave up six hits and six runs, five earned. And she was relieved by Valencia Gibson, who gave up the final three runs on four hits.

Shortstop Mia Turner was 1-for-2 and both designated player/right fielder Melinda Bastian and catcher Shervette Taylor were 1-for-1 as they got the three hits off winning pitcher Eduarda Rocha, who also struck out five batters.

All but two players from the Dominican Republic got at least one hit and scored a run with second sacker Anabel Ulloa going 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a single and triple, and three runs scored to lead their attack.

The other members of the Bahamas’ team were Dawayna Pratt, Larikah Russell, Sophia Cartwright, Altavia Hall, Javanthe Rose, Daria Cambridge, Shawnte Curtis, Brendia Ferguson, Eilyah Johnson and Ramona Hanna.

The team was managed by Yvonne Lockhart and the coaches were Shane Albury, Anthony Bullard and Nerissa Lockhart, the pitching coach.

Prior to playing their last game, the Bahamas lost 9-4 to Guatemala on the opening day. They got shutout 13-0 by Cuba, 13-0 by Puerto Rico, won by forfeiture over Argentina and 18-0 by Canada.

At the completion of the tournament, Mexico went on to stun Canada 2-1 to clinch their berth into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Mexico, Canada, Brazil and Puerto Rico also secured the top four spots for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup 2021.