Looters Target Businesses During Storm

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

AS Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northwest islands and caused severe rain and flooding in New Providence, looters “used the opportunity” provided by the severe conditions to break into businesses on the island, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson confirmed yesterday.

Images circulated on social media yesterday, showing Dairy Queen and Go Postal in the Sea Grapes plaza with shattered doors.

Speaking to The Tribune on the sidelines of a National Emergency Management Agency press conference yesterday, Commissioner Ferguson said the matter is under investigation.

When asked about the incident, the commissioner replied: “Obviously last night (Sunday night) you had some folks who used the opportunity (of) the conditions of the weather last night to break into a couple of business stores.

“That is actively under investigation.”

People condemned the break-in on social media.

“(What) is wrong with people? After being spared this storm this (what) y’all doing?” one Facebook user wrote.

“These situations tend to bring out the worst in humanity,” another commented.

“No fear of God during such a (catastrophe),” someone else posted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477}.