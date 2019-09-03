World Famous Chef Ready To Support Hurricane Zone

By LEANDRA ROLLE

CELEBRITY chef José Andrés met with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and government officials yesterday morning with plans to provide water and freshly cooked meals to victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Chef Andrés is founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit group that provides relief in the aftermath of disasters. The organisation tweeted that the group expects tens of thousands will need access to food and water.

In response to how they will provide aid, the Spanish chef shared a Google map on Twitter, outlining the various shelters in Abaco and Grand Bahama that will be targeted and utilised for cooking meals once the 'all clear' is given.

"If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans," Mr Andrés said on Twitter. "We also hope to land tonight or tomorrow by air when Hurricane Dorian moves. Whatever it takes to support the many families impacted, we will be there."

In December 2017, the chef and his non-profit group prepared more than three million meals for residents of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Meanwhile, several local non-profit organisations are taking initiative to provide relief and assist those negatively affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The New Providence Community Church, in partnership with numerous other local organisations, has already appealed to the public asking for donations of non-perishable items that will be shipped to both Abaco and Grand Bahama once the storm has passed.

Items requested for donation include water, canned fish and meat, toiletries, other canned goods, sanitary products, diapers, premixed formula, flashlights, batteries, tarps, nails, hammers, chainsaws and gas jugs.

These items can be delivered to NPCC on Blake Road and JFK drive.

In addition to the efforts being carried out NPCC and others, Lend- A-Hand Bahamas is also organising to assist affected areas where they can.

In an interview with The Tribune, Lucas Metropulos, board chairman of Lend-A-Hand Bahamas, said while many relief efforts are mobilising to help Abaco, his group will primarily be focusing efforts on Grand Bahama.

"We're looking to get a few shipping containers from the States as well as a few planes to take materials and we're also raising some funds, where truly anyone can donate to," he said.

"We're also speaking with the other organisations and the government as well to make sure we're not kind of duplicating efforts...In terms of materials, we're hoping to get things over in the next two weeks to Grand Bahama in particular and have a few volunteers that will be distributed after we speak more to officials there."