'There's Nothing Left' Say Saved Us Siblings

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AFTER spending just over two days in a concrete room with no roof as Hurricane Dorian raged through Abaco, a group of storm-weathered American tourists told The Tribune “there’s nothing left”.

Texan siblings Bryan and Heather Lee, and their friend Joe Hernandez, were rescued by the US Coast Guard shortly before 5pm on Tuesday. Moments after landing in Nassau, they claimed looting had begun as there was limited food or water on the island.

While they could not personally confirm reports, they told The Tribune they heard stories of injuries and extreme flooding in the Mudd shantytown.

“There is no electricity, so for two days we sat in a house with two inches of water until we could get to the hospital,” Mr Lee, 45, said. “There was no trees, not a leaf on anything. When we opened the shutter doors, there was a car about two feet from coming into our house, a whole car that had been picked up and put there.”

The Lees and Mr Hernandez were staying at a condominium complex called The Crossings in Marsh Harbour. They made their way to the hospital where they reportedly found hundreds seeking shelter. According to officials, nearly 400 people have sought shelter at the medical facility.

Also making the trip was a US-based reporter, who declined comment, and two injured “islanders”. The injured persons were loaded onto ambulances shortly after touching down at Odyssey Airport.

“We just waved our passports and were like please help,” said Ms Lee, 49, speaking about their evacuation. “At the hospital we showed them our passports and they let us on first.”

She said the storm left her “terrified”, adding: “I have never been that scared. The looting was terrible, I didn’t see any fighting but tons of looting. The trees don’t even have any leaves on them, it’s destruction.”

“Worst experience of my entire life,” Mr Lee of Sealy, Texas, added. “We live inland but this is like breathing right on the coast. We’ve been out of power for three days living in a house with our friend, the roofs blew off. We were in a concrete room everything around us gone.

“A concrete wall shaking, loud deafening,” Mr Lee continued. “It was terrible, I’ve been through a lot of crap most worst experience of my life.”