50 Cats, 75 Dogs Survive Humane Society Flooding

By LEANDRA ROLLE

AT LEAST 50 cats and 75 dogs have survived after the Grand Bahama Humane Society was flooded by Hurricane Dorian, according to a statement posted on the group's Facebook page.

As Dorian stalled over Grand Bahama for nearly two days and pummelled the island with winds of more than 150mph, the HSGB reported that six shelter workers and more than 300 animals were stuck in the flooded shelter. The six workers were rescued on Tuesday.

According to updates on the HSGB's Facebook page, animal rescue efforts are still going on.

In addition to the efforts made by HSGB, several animal welfare organisations have also joined forces to help rescue animals that have been injured and displaced in the affected islands.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Bahamas Humane Society, in partnership with the Veterinary Medical Association of the Bahamas, BAARK (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness) and the Ministry of Agriculture noted that they are pleased to work with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), which is one of the largest animal welfare organisations in the world.

BHS also explained that they are currently waiting for assessments to be completed on Abaco and Grand Bahama to identify what is needed in terms of transportation, supplies or volunteers to help the animals in need.

"We as the veterinary community are completely heartbroken by the devastation Hurricane Dorian has caused to our country. We want the public to be aware that we are putting a plan into action to assist those animals in need in the affected islands," BHS said in a statement yesterday.

Members of the public, who are aware of people needing assistance to relocate their animals in Abaco and Grand Bahama, are asked to email doriananimalrelief@gmail.com with the subject titled "Assistance Needed".

If persons would like to donate supplies or volunteer to either relief effort, they can visit BHS' and HSGB's Facebook pages.