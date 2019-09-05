'Buddy' Donates $100,000 To Help Dorian Victims

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian athletes have risen to the forefront in galvanising support for the relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and its catastrophic effect on the Northwestern Bahamas.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield donated $100,000 to the cause to assist victims in Abaco and his native Grand Bahama. He also created GoFundMe.com accounts to crowd source funding from his international fanbase. Hield's campaign can be found at the website entitled, "Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas".

Hield posted a video to Instagram pledging his foundation's assistance.

"Bahamians are one of the strongest set of people I know, but they still need your help getting through this. So today I'm donating $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. I'd like to ask you the public at large to join me in bringing a sense of hope. No matter the amount we are always stronger when we work together," Hield said.

"Every dollar raised will go toward the devastated islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. Together our donations can help restore hope, life, and basic human needs to these battered areas over the next year. I appreciate your prayers, love and donations for The Bahamas. Thank you guys so much for helping The Bahamas get back to a better place, 242 to the world."

More information can be found at buddyhieldfoundation.org and for details on donating goods, email buddyhieldfoundation@gmail.com

"I'm also a proud Bahamian," Hield said. "My heart is broken for my fellow Bahamians, especially on the island I was raised on, Grand Bahama. I personally know many people who still need rescuing, and there are thousands without medical help, power, food, or other basic necessities."

Hield is no stranger to hurricane relief efforts in Grand Bahama.

Following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hield hosted his "Dream Week" fundraiser which featured a basketball clinic, high school tournament and culminated in a relief concert headlined by dancehall reggae artist Popcaan. Proceeds from the event benefited those impacted by the effects of Hurricane Matthew. Hield was also on hand helping to deliver supplies to the community.

Hield's focus on fundraising efforts and community outreach comes at a pivotal time in his professional career in the midst of contract negotiations with the Kings.

Hield is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract (four-year, $15.9-million) and is eligible for a rookie scale contract extension (up to $158.1 million over five years) within the next six weeks.

The deadline for both sides to reach an agreement on the extension is October 21. The 2019-20 season tips off October 22.

Should they fail to agree on the extension, Hield could become a restricted free agent next summer if the Kings extend the $6.48 million offer.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Kings General Manager said both sides are currently working on the deal.

"We are … every day is working and Buddy's a big part of this team, and we'll figure something out down the road," Divac said. "We're working on it and we'll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise."

In his third season, Hield averaged 20.7 points on 46 percent from the floor, 43 percent shooting from three-point range and 88 percent shooting from the free throw line. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in just over 32 minutes per game.

Hield has now made more three-point field goals than any other player in NBA history through their first three seasons in the league with 602.

His season total of 278 three-pointers ranks No.7 all-time for a single season and moved him ahead of Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors with 276 in 2016.

Hield also set the Kings' single-season three-point field goals record this season when he surpassed Peja Stojakovic's mark of 240.

During his season of milestones, Hield also made his debut in the MTN Dew Three Point Shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend.