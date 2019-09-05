Mastercard To Make $200,000 Donation To American Red Cross

MASTERCARD yesterday announced it will make a donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross and also partner with the organisation, among others, to expand aid delivery to The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

In addition to its donation, Mastercard will waive any interchange fees related to donations until November 15 together with its issuing banks and to a variety of charitable organisations supporting those impacted by the disaster.​

Specific charities include: Americares; American Red Cross; Doctors Without Borders; International Rescue Committee; Mercy Corps; Save the Children; World Vision and World Food Programme USA.​

Mastercard employees have also raised their hands to help while the company has launched a supply and donations drive. As part of this, the company will match, dollar for dollar, every donation made by employees.​

“During difficult times like these, it is important that we come together to help one another. Each year, the people of The Bahamas welcome millions of people from around the world with warmth and hospitality. The devastation will significantly impact their livelihood, which predominantly comes from tourism, as the nation readies to start the rebuilding process on these two major islands, the company said.​

“Mastercard will continue to use the strength of our network, technology, insights, and know-how to help the communities where we live and work, solve social and humanitarian challenges. Our priority as community members is to ensure that much-needed relief and donations make their way to the people that need them most as quickly as possible.”