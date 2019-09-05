Storm Survivor: The Lord Kept Us Alive

One elderly evacuee who arrived at Odyssey yesterday told his story of the hell of Dorian.

Bob Cornea told reporters: “The experience was terrible, absolutely horrifying.

“Well, it was during the storm, the last 24 hours weren’t so bad we were in a safe place.

“My son had a house, second storey stayed intact. So that’s where we been for, since the eye of the storm.

‘I’m in the same clothes that I was in in the storm.

“Water was up to my neck. Stayed like that for two or three hours through the eye of the storm.

“We have been through all kinds of hurricanes, all kinds of storms, never anything like that.

“I mean it was like we were standing in the middle of the ocean. That’s what it looked like.

“The waves, the water was just crashing in over us. Horrifying, absolutely horrifying.

“But all I an say, God is with us. That’s the only reason we are alive. The Lord kept us alive.”