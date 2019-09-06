Baptists: We're Ready To Help In Any Way Possible

LEADERS of the Baptist community say they are ready to assist storm victims “in any way possible”.

Yesterday, the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention’s president, Rev Dr Lloyd Smith, expressed sadness and offered the assistance of his members in helping with the restoration of both Abaco and Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Flanked by his executive team and several other pastors at a press conference on Thursday at the Michael C Symonette Administrative Complex, Dr Smith said it is imperative that the country’s largest religious denomination render its support.

“The convention sends our prayers and empathises with the many families who have experienced the death of loved ones, as well as those who lost their houses and personal belongings,” said Dr Smith, the 10th president of the convention and the pastor of the Mt Horeb Baptist Cathedral in Sandyport.

“We recognise that many are devastated and hurting at this time and the aftermath of such an experience will forever linger in our hearts and minds as a Bahamian people. It is our prayer that the God of all comfort will sustain each of you in these difficult moments.”

He also said: “Our first priority is to get the House of God rebuilt,” Dr Smith said. “We are going to have to build our churches first and then we will look at whatever assistance we can give to the building of homes.”

On Monday, a team of about 19 pastors, led by Dr Smith and his executive team, is anticipating touring the two affected islands.

More than 20 deaths have been attributed to Dorian and the government expects the official death toll to rise.

The storm has left thousands of people displaced.

“The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention is committed and stands ready to assist in any way possible,” Dr Smith said. “Our churches and pastors are commended for their quick response during and after the storm and we stand ready to work hand in hand with our partners around the world in making sure that every citizen’s need is met.”

Dr Smith noted that the Southern Baptist Convention has pledged its support and will be going along with local pastors on the fact-finding trip. He added the Baptist World Alliance, the Baptist Convention of America and the Baptist Association of Wisconsin have all pledged their support.

Dr Smith urged persons to assist the convention with donations of any sort by contacting the office of the executive secretary at 463-5266 or 364-3209. Items can be dropped off to the convention’s office on Jean Street between the hours of 9am to 5pm.