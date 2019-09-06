Death Toll Rises To 43, Pm Says Loss Of Life Is 'Devastating'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS THE Hurricane Dorian death toll has now rocketed to a “catastrophic” 43, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the country’s grief begins with all of the families who have lost loved ones.

In a statement released Friday night following a Cabinet meeting, the prime minister said the official death count is 35 in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama. Up to Thursday officials had said 30 people had perished in the storm.

This, he said, was one of the stark realities the country faced in the aftermath of Dorian.

Unfortunately, Dr Minnis said many remain missing and the number of casualties will significantly increase.

“The loss of life we are experiencing is catastrophic and devastating,” Dr Minnis said. “The grief we will bear as a country begins with the families who have lost loved ones. We will meet them in this time of sorrow with open arms and walk by their sides every step of the way.

“To those who have lost loved ones, I know there is absolutely nothing we can say that will lessen your pain and loss. We offer you our shoulders to cry on, our prayers of comfort and our promise that your loved ones will never be forgotten.”

“I ask the media and the country to respect the loss of life. The families need to grieve.

“We will provide accurate, timely information on the loss of life as it is available. We will first and foremost put the priority on notifying families and giving them the help they need to grieve.

“I ask the Bahamian people to join me in grieving this horrible loss.

“Let us pray for the dead and their families,” the prime minister continued.