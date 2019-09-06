Immigration Apprehension Exercises Suspended In Abaco, Grand Bahama

DEPARTMENT of Immigration apprehension exercises have been suspended in Abaco and Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

This according to Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

“As we are presently experiencing a humanitarian crisis in aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, strict instructions have been given to the Immigration Department that our concentration is on assisting with the humanitarian efforts to rescue and save lives regardless of place of origin, nationality or immigration status," he said in a statement on Friday.

“Further, while we are obligated to, and will continue to, secure our borders, all domestic apprehension exercises in the affected areas are suspended. We also invite all in our community to assist as best they can with the humanitarian efforts now underway. God bless you, and God bless the Bahamas.”