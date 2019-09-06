Red Cross: We Need To Help Our Brothers And Sisters

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE Bahamas Red Cross Society has issued an appeal for donations to assist with the needs of hurricane victims in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

During a press conference held at the Red Cross’ headquarters, the organisation’s president Terez Curry said yesterday the agency is in need of cash donations along with food and housing supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

These includes non-perishable items, canned goods, boxed items, baby supplies, toiletry and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, generators, tarps, tools and other items geared towards moving debris.

Commonwealth Bank has already made a $100,000 donation to the Bahamas Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help assist with the critical immediate needs of hurricane victims.

President and Director of Commonwealth Bank Raymond Winder noted the impact of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco and Grand Bahama is personal to the bank, considering that many of its clients, teammates and family members live within those communities.

“We understand the gravity and tremendous burden many thousands will face as they try to rebuild their lives. We are committed to helping our brothers and sisters throughout the Bahamas begin to recover in the aftermath of this tragic event,” he said.

When asked about relief for CB customers, Mr Winder said that they are identifying all opportunities with existing clients regarding what current facilities they have and what additional facilities that CB can offer “in terms of extending the terms of allowing them to go for a period of time without having to make a payment.”

Mrs Curry expressed gratitude to Mr Winder for CB’s generous donation, adding that funds donated by the bank will be specifically used for the immediate needs of hurricane victims in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“We are here to help, and we are ready to provide whatever is needed for them to bring some normalcy of life. The funds that are donated are strictly for disaster and will be used strictly for disaster. Here at the Red Cross, we do not mingle our funds. We have a separate account for general (operations) and for disasters,” she said.

Mrs Curry told The Tribune that several BRCS members have already been sent to Abaco to provide aid to the hurricane victims.

“On the ground, we have set up our command centre and distribution centre and persons can come to seek assistance. However, we typically would go into the community door-to-door to assess their needs and provide the need,” she said.

Mrs Curry implored other corporate entities to “step up, step out and to donate” to assist with the relief efforts being made to help those deeply affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Persons who wish to donate to the Bahamas Red Cross Society can do so by visiting the group’s GoFundMe page or website.