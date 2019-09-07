Four Dead, Eight Injured After Shootings

FOUR people were killed and eight others were injured after four separate shooting incidents on Friday.

Police say they are aggressively on the ground in the Eastern, South Eastern, Central and South Central districts pursuing leads.

They are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can further assist with these investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.