Chamber Chair: Abaco Will ‘Bounce Back’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

ABACO’S economy will “bounce back” from the ravages of Hurricane Dorian the island’s Chamber of Commerce president said yesterday, telling Tribune Business: “Everything is completely flattened”.​

Ken Hutton, told Tribune Business that he like many Abaco residents had to evacuate to New Providence having lost his home and businesses in the Category 5 storm. “There is nothing else. Everything is completely flattened,” said Hutton.​

He continued: “In the business community I don’t think anyone fared well. This was Hurricane Katrina on steroids. It was unprecedented. Everything is gone. There are no businesses, there are no banks, everything is just gone. The only thing left standing right now with any semblance is Maxwell’s the big food store; that fared very well in the storm and has been turned into a command post.”​

Still, Hutton said he remains optimistic over the island’s future. “I’m the eternal optimist. I absolutely believe Abaco will come back. It’s not just Abaco but the whole international community is behind Abaco. It’s going to take time. There are some priorities, things that have to be done first but once we get the primary things done and complete then I think you are going to see Abaco come out of the gate very strongly,” said Hutton. ​​