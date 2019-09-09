Contractors Offer Employment Assistance For Dorian Victims

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

​THE Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) is looking to assist people impacted by Hurricane Dorian by securing employment among its membership.​

Michael Pratt, the BCA president told Tribune Business: “We are looking at an initiative where we will list some potential contractors who may be able to hire some of the unemployed persons coming in to Nassau. We are trying to become a conduit to assist these persons. We want to assist them with getting back on their feet and being able to make some money for themselves. Whatever it takes to reduce the suffering these persons are going through and buffer the impact of the economic loss we will try and step in to see if we can assist.”​

Mr Pratt noted the BCA is also launching a tool drive initiative to help in the restoration effort.

“The BCA is reaching out to its members and allied members to supply tools and building supplies to assist with the immediate repairs to decimated areas. We are trying to get small tools and generators to get to them. Even though there is assistance coming from other agencies they can get the right things they need to help themselves,” said Pratt.​

“In our rebuild we have to build better infrastructure and homes. We need to now look at building climate smart homes. This rebuild effort is going to be extensive. I can’t say how long it will be but it will be lengthy.”