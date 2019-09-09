Headknowles Suspension Lifted

HEADKNOWLES founders yesterday confirmed that GoFundMe had temporarily suspended its crowd funding account, but the issue has now been rectified.

According to both Gina Knowles and Lia Head-Rigby, due to the large sum of money that was raised in a short time, GoFundMe froze the account to verify its validity.

“They had to flag our account to make sure it was legit,” Mrs Knowles said yesterday. “It’s happened before and we are all good to go and are back up and running.”

Mrs Head-Rigby added there was email correspondence to verify donations would be released.

She had also posted a message on Facebook several days ago further explaining the situation.

“We have raised so much money that GoFundMe has flagged our hurricane relief page. It’s not a fraudulent page at all, we raised a half of a million dollars in 48 hours so it was flagged. They don’t know how much people love The Bahamas.”

Up to press time, the hurricane relief account had raised more than $1m by 9,300 donors. Information about donations can be found on the HeadKnowles’ Facebook page or its website, headknowlesbahamas.com.