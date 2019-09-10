Baha Mar To Give $2m In Aid

Baha Mar has committed $2m in financial aid to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery for our fellow Bahamians severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Baha Mar’s commitment will go directly to partner relief organisations in The Bahamas as well as Baha Mar’s own work in delivering emergency relief to volunteers and disaster victims.

A statement from the company said the donation is part of Baha Mar’s ongoing devotion to a series of continued relief efforts.

“Our hearts are heavy with sadness and loss over Hurricane Dorian’s path of destruction and damage to our beloved nation and its people,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “Now is the time to come together and support those who need our help, especially in The Abacos and Grand Bahama. Baha Mar is spearheading ongoing recovery efforts to aid today’s victims while working towards strengthening our nation to come back stronger than ever.”

In addition, the Baha Mar Foundation is collecting financial support from guests, partners, and the community with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to those in need, as well as partnering to distribute daily food, medicine, supplies, and other necessities to volunteers and disaster victims.

People can make a donation at BahaMar.com/Dorian.