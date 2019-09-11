Japan Donates Aid

THE government of Japan donated hurricane relief goods to the Bahamas yesterday.

The donation included 50 tents, 1,000 foldable tanks, 30 water storage tanks, 100 plastic sheets and 2,600 blankets to be dispatched immediately to hurricane victims in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

This comes after Japan gifted the Bahamas with $2m worth of emergency equipment as part of a grant aid project last year.



On Monday, the People's Republic of China donated $100,000 towards the Hurricane Dorian Relief efforts.

The National Emergency Management Agency continues to receive other donations.

The Rotary Club of West Nassau donated $1,000 to the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts during a cheque presentation at NEMA's Gladstone Road headquarters on Monday.