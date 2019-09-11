'Opposition Can Assist With Recovery Effort'

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Phillip ‘Brave’ Davis has called on the government to recall parliament so the opposition can “assist in the governance” of Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

Speaking at a PLP press conference yesterday, Mr Davis said parliament provides a free forum where the collective voices of the citizenry can be officially heard through there duly elected leaders.

He said: “I am not satisfied that the opposition was properly or fully engaged in a support role during the preparation and post assessment in restoration phases of this natural and national disaster. In these extraordinary circumstances all assets are to be pooled or called upon in a collective and unified effort.

“The opposition caucus, our constitutional positions paid by the Bahamian taxpayers to assist in the governance of this country. The national efforts surrounding Dorian that we support come under the umbrella of governance and the opposition has a role to play.”

He added: “I wish publicly in this regard to call on the government to recall parliament ahead of its schedule 2nd of October 2019.”

The opposition leader said he wanted the recall so the opposition and government can have a “special sitting to discuss this monumental and epic event that is historic in nature.”

“In fact, I’ve been attempting to determine if he had any such experience before. There was an 1899 hurricane that took 338 lives. There was a 1926 hurricane that 104 to 140 lives. There was the 1932 hurricane which was a category 5 that took 16 lives that decimated Marsh Harbour,” he said.

“When you look back to determine whether any like experiences. We don’t have it and with the amount of all the reports coming to me with all the experiences with like the five members of Grand Bahama would have had.

He added: “Don’t you think it would be an appropriate venue for them to come to parliament and speak of their experiences and the experiences their constituents were having so that the public can be made aware and we hear the voices of our people through the representatives. It’s not an unheard-of event, in our west minister system parliaments are recalled particularly in times of natural disasters such as we are having now.”