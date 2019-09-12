Safe And Sound - Family Finds Dog Lost In Storm

A Bahamian couple has finally found their family dog days after she was reported missing during the passage of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco.

Dr Jim and Mrs Kristi Hull of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, were vacationing in Canada when they received word that their dog, Candy, disappeared during the eye of Hurricane Dorian.

In their relentless search for her, the Hulls took to social media to get the word out. A missing notice was also posted in The Tribune to help the Hulls locate Candy.

Mrs Hull told The Tribune that after the dog was sighted by her husband on Tuesday in Abaco, their neighbours were able to retrieve her.

Candy is now “safe and sound” in Nassau with family members of the Hulls and is expected to be reunited with the couple very soon.