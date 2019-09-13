Bahamians Trying To Enter Us Turned Away At Airport

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SCORES of Bahamian storm victims trying to enter the United States have reportedly been turned away at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

According to The Miami Herald, there is confusion over whether requirements for US travel have also been somewhat altered, with airline officials telling the Florida daily that US Customs and Border Protection was now requiring some Bahamian travellers to have US visas along with a passport, instead of clean police records as the agency has required previously.

CBP agents are also apparently requesting proof of income, property ownership, utility bills, employer contact information and proof of pre-purchased return flights in some cases, it was claimed. The Tribune reached out to the US Embassy in Nassau on the claims, however a response was not sent up to press time.

Before Dorian’s destruction in Abaco and Grand Bahama, Bahamians could board US bound flights after presenting their passports and clean police records or US visas at a pre-clearance checkpoint; now many have said they face a longer screening process from CBP officials.

Some have said because of the screenings, they either missed flights or were turned away.

The Herald said several passengers — some with visas, some without — who made it to Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening said they are only allowed to stay in the country for two weeks.

Travellers from Abaco and Grand Bahama are being subjected to extra screenings by US immigration agents in Nassau, passengers and airline officials say, the paper further claimed.

Rachel Thomas, an Abaco resident, was turned away Wednesday because she did not have proof of her earnings.

“I can’t prove I own property when all my documents were carried away by the storm. They are asking me for the impossible,” Ms Thomas from Abaco was quoted as saying.

She was rescued from her roof amid rising waters.

“How am I supposed to provide copies of my light bills when all I have left is the clothes I’m wearing?”

Jade Darling, 24, who arrived at MIA on Wednesday on Bahamasair with her Bahamian passport and police record was one passenger that missed a flight because of US officials questioning.

She noted that officials asked her for her boss’ name and contact information, as well as how much money she had in the bank. They also wanted to know how bad the damage had been to her house on Abaco, and noted that officials were telling passengers not to enroll their children in US schools.

The Miami Herald said US Customs and Border Protection would only say the agency’s requirements for Bahamian citizens have “not changed.”

How long the person is able to stay in the United States has always been at the discretion of the CBP officer and varies on a case-by-case basis, the agency said.

Typically, the default length of stay is about six months.

However, CBP officers factor in several things when making their decision on how long the Bahamian citizen will get to stay.

“Each application is different and up to the officer’s discretion,” a CBP spokesperson told the Herald. “We always look at how many times the person has travelled to the US and how much time they’ve spent here during the year. We factor in whether or not we believe their intent is to stay here or eventually go back.”

A CBP spokesperson further referred the Herald to the Immigration and Nationality Act, which says agents can also consider a person’s assets, whether a traveller has certain communicable diseases, and criminal convictions.