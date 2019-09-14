Storm Victims 'Refusing To Comply With Law And Order'

By AVA TURNQUEST

NEMA spokesperson Carl Smith yesterday suggested storm victims were exacerbating challenges in the distribution of relief because they refused “to comply with law and order”.

Addressing concerns there was a critical need for water on Grand Bahama, Mr Smith appealed for storm victims to be patient amidst communication and transportation challenges.

He insisted there was “a lot” of water in Grand Bahama, but called for a “realist” perspective on the tremendous challenges being faced.

“We are dealing with a disaster,” Mr Smith said, “unfortunately patience are running out. We are begging the public, they will be serviced. We need to have law and order. One of the reasons why we have this exacerbated situation is because people refuse to comply with law and order. We need law and order and we must drive that into our people.”

When asked whether NEMA was sensitive to the circumstances faced by storm victims, particularly those without access to transportation, Mr Smith said: “We are facilitating getting them to the places as best we can.”

“Our representatives on the ground who know where those distribution sites are, and affected populations are doing that. It takes time to get to everyone, we are doing our best.”

Mr Smith likened the disaster relief management to a hospital system, adding while some people expect to be served immediately, all needs must be prioritized.

“We have to have priorities,” he said, “we have to attend to the most urgent need first.”

Mr Smith said: “I think it’s related a lot to the communication challenges that we may have, there is a tremendous amount of water (in Grand Bahama), There may be pockets of affected population that may have had difficulty making contact with us, and us with them. But I can assure you there is a lot of water, we need more water.

“Let’s be a realist the challenges are tremendous but we are making tremendous progress. And to the extent that persons may not have received supplies we are there to help.”

On Friday, a tropical storm warning was still in effect for the northwest Bahamas, and with it a high risk of flooding in areas already saturated by Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Smith said the inclement weather will slow down logistics, but stressed NEMA had contingencies in place.

“We have a substantial amount of food and water on the ground already (in Grand Bahama and Abaco),” Mr Smith said, “we know (weather disturbance) will slow it down, I’m hoping it doesn’t disrupt it but as we have indicated we have taken precautionary measures to address the potential impact that we may encounter.”