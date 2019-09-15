Six-Month Building Ban In The Mudd And Pigeon Peas

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Housing and Environment has issued an order prohibiting the construction of residential or commercial buildings in the Mudd, Pigeon Pea, Sand Bank and Farm Road communities of Abaco.

The areas were flattened by Hurricane Dorian.

Before the hurricane decimated them, they had more than 1000 homes and an estimated population size of 3500, according to government reports.

The order says: “No person shall erect any new building or development for the purposes of residing or carrying out any commercial activity” in those communities.

In a statement yesterday, the government said: “The purpose of the Order is to allow for recovery efforts and the removal of storm debris related to Hurricane Dorian. The Order is made in accordance with Section 24(1)(b) of the Planning and Subdivision Act, 2010 and the Planning and Subdivision (Prohibition to Build) (Abaco) Order, 2019.

“As previously indicated by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the government intends to provide initial temporary accommodation for all affected residents in safe alternative locations on Abaco.”

“The Order is valid for six months but may be extended for a further period up to six months as required.”

Last year the government planned to demolish shantytowns nationwide. Residents in such communities on New Providence were given until August 10, 2018 to leave while Abaco shantytowns were given until July 31, 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted an injunction last year blocking the demolition of shantytown structures.