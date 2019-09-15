Six-Month Building Ban In The Mudd And Pigeon Peas

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Ministry of Housing and Environment has issued an order prohibiting the construction of residential or commercial buildings in the Mudd, Pigeon Pea, Sand Bank and Farm Road communities of Abaco.
The areas were flattened by Hurricane Dorian.
Before the hurricane decimated them, they had more than 1000 homes and an estimated population size of 3500, according to government reports.
The order says: “No person shall erect any new building or development for the purposes of residing or carrying out any commercial activity” in those communities.
In a statement yesterday, the government said: “The purpose of the Order is to allow for recovery efforts and the removal of storm debris related to Hurricane Dorian. The Order is made in accordance with Section 24(1)(b) of the Planning and Subdivision Act, 2010 and the Planning and Subdivision (Prohibition to Build) (Abaco) Order, 2019.
“As previously indicated by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the government intends to provide initial temporary accommodation for all affected residents in safe alternative locations on Abaco.”
“The Order is valid for six months but may be extended for a further period up to six months as required.”
Last year the government planned to demolish shantytowns nationwide. Residents in such communities on New Providence were given until August 10, 2018 to leave while Abaco shantytowns were given until July 31, 2019.
Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted an injunction last year blocking the demolition of shantytown structures.
Comments
joeblow 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
A Bahamian can't add five feet to their home without the red tape of a building permit etc, but in six months squatters can rebuild? The government is not using this opportunity to rid those communities of the illegals that are there.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Precisely! Here we once again see our Minnis-led FNM government kowtowing to the illegal Haitian community at large. This is an outright absurdity and speaks to the rampant lawlessness within our very own government which, itself, is becoming increasingly Haitianized. Why are the Bahamian people standing for this nonsense. There is nothing whatsoever humanitarian about these shanty towns which have popped up everywhere and are a blight on our country. The only humanitarian thing to do is aggressively identify and detain these illegal aliens in designated detention centres, where they can be humanely held pending their repatriation back to Haiti.
It's also in the national security interest of the U.S. to assist us in any way that they can with the massive repatriation effort necessary to avoid the destabilization of our country. Doing so would help thwart the Xi-led communist regime's efforts to grow their influence on the door-step of the U.S. in the post-Dorian era.
B_I_D___ 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
ZERO lessons learned...SAD.
geostorm 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Six months, there needs to be a compete ban! There should be no rebuilding in those areas. We are where we are because of lack of will. No illegal should be allowed to build in those areas and if there is any rebuilding it better be to code.
They just need to put a large fence up around those areas after they are cleaned up. Get the land owner involved. He is the reason for all of this mess anyway. Time for him to sell parcels of land and do it the legal way.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
I thought this was private land...they said the previous problem was the owners couldn't get the people off the land. well now that the squatters are off, shouldn't the govt prosecute anyone trying to build for trespassing? why is the govt talking about a six month moratorium?
