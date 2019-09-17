Couple Found Beaten To Death In Apartment

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found in an apartment unresponsive with visible injuries early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, police were called to the apartment on Gladstone Road shortly after 4am when neighbours heard screams. Officers discovered the couple unresponsive with visible blunt force trauma to their bodies.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the couple, but were unsuccessful.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday morning, police said they did not know how the perpetrator entered the home nor did they have a motive for the double killing.

Eight hours earlier, police were on the scene of another homicide in Fox Hill, which left a teenager dead and two men injured.

The Tribune understands the victim was 19-year-old Aurelio Deal, however his identity was not released by police.

There have been 12 recorded murders so far this month, more than double the total number of murders police recorded in September 2018, which was five.

The killings pushed the murder count to 75 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

