Headknowles Founder Steps Back From Foundation

ONE of the founders of the HeadKnowles foundation has announced her separation from the organisation.

In an open letter, Lia Head revealed she was stepping back from the foundation “with a heavy heart”.

She wrote: “I would like to personally thank everyone that has recently donated to the GoFundMe (GFMe) account, you have helped HeadKnowles to make incredible strides with assisting those devastated by Hurricane Dorian. As a Bahamian living in Orlando, Florida, it has been my position to secure donations and partnerships, global communications and coordinating logistics for HeadKnowles from this end, ensuring that our efforts remain consistent and funded. Recently, due to the influx of donations breaking records at GFMe, the largest collected by HeadKnowles to date, I was asked by GFMe to satisfy paperwork as to why these funds were raised and also to be IRS-compliant with these donations. I can say factually, these items were satisfied.”

She continued: “Having said that, I would like to publicly announce that funding collected through Go Fune Me has been, and will continue to be released and turned over to the local branch of HeadKnowles headed by Mrs Gina Knowles. Additionally, as agreed by the original founders of HeadKnowles (Gina & Lia), as of today the request to close the GoFundMe HeadKnowles Emergency account has been submitted.”

She added: “Over the last week, I have been disheartened by certain measures to defame my name and reputation as a Bahamian whose only goal has been to assist those devastated from natural disasters. I’ve tried very hard over this time to ensure that I satisfied all request made of me and I am really disappointed that we are on different paths now.

“My goal remains the same since day one, which is loyalty and assistance to any and all Bahamians and residents affected by Hurricane Dorian or any other natural disaster. After much deliberation with my team, it has become our decision to focus our efforts on building global relations, bringing much needed awareness and assistance to The Bahamas to ensure the rebuilding and restoration of our beautiful country. My network continues to reach out to me and I am grateful for their support.

“Bahamians, I remain committed to you, I have refused to step into the arena and lower my standards with those who question my integrity. Instead, I will be using all of my energy and efforts to support organisations such as BAARK Bahamas, Our Grand Bahama, Abaco - The Rebuild Fund and others as they come. I look forward to continually serving you. Stay tuned.”