Plp Objects To Appointees For Hurricane Relief Efforts

By RIEL MAJOR
Tribune Staff Reporter
rmajor@tribunemedia.net
PLP leader Philip "Brave" Davis yesterday slammed the government for the appointed coordinators for the hurricane relief effort, saying the "appointments should be reversed and the whole plan reconsidered".
In a press release issued yesterday, Mr Davis criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for the appointments, claiming they weren't "in accordance with best practices and violate constitutional norms."
The statement read: "It is inappropriate for the president of the Senate to work for the executive branch of the government, subject to decisions and orders of the executive. We would not tolerate the Speaker of the House working for the government and so the president of the Senate should not be working for the government either, whether for pay or without pay.
"This appointment ignores the salutary and beneficial importance of the separation of powers, again clearly demonstrating that the rule of law means absolutely nothing to the FNM, but is meant to apply to others. Further, Kay Forbes Smith is already in controversy because of her links to a commercial venture in Freeport which requires government approvals.
"Her appointment causes us to wonder what the other members of the government who are from Freeport are doing: Peter Turnquest, the deputy prime minister and minister of finance; Michael Pintard, the minister for agriculture; and Kwasi Thompson, the minister (of state) for Grand Bahama."
The statement added: "Is Kay Forbes Smith going to displace these ministers and if so, how so when she has no statutory executive authority?Additionally, Kay Forbes Smith is a known politically controversial figure who invites division and not the unity which is required at a time like this."
Mr Davis said the prime minister made a mistake appointing Algernon Cargill, adding he "invites controversy" and "adverse commentary" due to his previous role in the service.
"We are of the considered view that these appointments have added an unnecessary layer to and so elevated the level of bureaucracy that the process of relief and recovery will be significantly slowed down from getting to those who need it, bring political considerations into the relief effort and will simply spread confusion," the press statement said.
"It was not too long ago that John Michael Clarke along with a permanent secretary were supposed to be managing hurricane relief. How many cooks are required for this proverbial broth?"
Last week, Dr Minnis announced that he appointed Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson and former chairman of the National Insurance Board Algernon Cargill to head hurricane relief and redevelopment efforts on Abaco.
He said Senate President Kay Forbes Smith will lead the effort on Grand Bahama.
Comments
SP 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
I never agreed with Brave "sticky fingers" Davis before, but I wholeheartedly agree with him at least in the instance regarding Algernon Cargill.
Cargill is tainted top to bottom and shouldn't be allowed anywhere near any government financial responsibility after his NIB fiasco!
The FNM and PLP are well known for placing questionable individuals in positions that allow them to re-offend.
Hoda 40 minutes ago
A team has to be on the ground. This crisis cannot solely by managed from Nassau, so for me that confirms that Brave Davis is simply trying to be an agent of chaos and not unity as he claims.
Further he, his party, and the public spent the last few weeks commenting that the person formerly in charge of nema in Freeport may not have been ready for the seriousness of this particular situation.
No one has time for this bull shit from the leader of the opposition in Freeport, Leave that bull shit in Nassau
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID