Plp Objects To Appointees For Hurricane Relief Efforts

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

PLP leader Philip "Brave" Davis yesterday slammed the government for the appointed coordinators for the hurricane relief effort, saying the "appointments should be reversed and the whole plan reconsidered".

In a press release issued yesterday, Mr Davis criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for the appointments, claiming they weren't "in accordance with best practices and violate constitutional norms."

The statement read: "It is inappropriate for the president of the Senate to work for the executive branch of the government, subject to decisions and orders of the executive. We would not tolerate the Speaker of the House working for the government and so the president of the Senate should not be working for the government either, whether for pay or without pay.

"This appointment ignores the salutary and beneficial importance of the separation of powers, again clearly demonstrating that the rule of law means absolutely nothing to the FNM, but is meant to apply to others. Further, Kay Forbes Smith is already in controversy because of her links to a commercial venture in Freeport which requires government approvals.

"Her appointment causes us to wonder what the other members of the government who are from Freeport are doing: Peter Turnquest, the deputy prime minister and minister of finance; Michael Pintard, the minister for agriculture; and Kwasi Thompson, the minister (of state) for Grand Bahama."

The statement added: "Is Kay Forbes Smith going to displace these ministers and if so, how so when she has no statutory executive authority?Additionally, Kay Forbes Smith is a known politically controversial figure who invites division and not the unity which is required at a time like this."

Mr Davis said the prime minister made a mistake appointing Algernon Cargill, adding he "invites controversy" and "adverse commentary" due to his previous role in the service.



"We are of the considered view that these appointments have added an unnecessary layer to and so elevated the level of bureaucracy that the process of relief and recovery will be significantly slowed down from getting to those who need it, bring political considerations into the relief effort and will simply spread confusion," the press statement said.



"It was not too long ago that John Michael Clarke along with a permanent secretary were supposed to be managing hurricane relief. How many cooks are required for this proverbial broth?"

Last week, Dr Minnis announced that he appointed Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson and former chairman of the National Insurance Board Algernon Cargill to head hurricane relief and redevelopment efforts on Abaco.

He said Senate President Kay Forbes Smith will lead the effort on Grand Bahama.