Restoration Under Way - But Several Clinics Already Open

By LEANDRA ROLLE

RESTORATION efforts of healthcare services in both Abaco and Grand Bahama are currently being carried out.

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said several health care facilities in Abaco and Grand Bahama are operational despite the damage brought by Hurricane Dorian.

“With respect to health care services on the island of Abaco, clinics in Marsh Harbour, Fox Town, Moore’s Island and Sandy Point are all operational. They are being staffed by local nurses, relief healthcare workers from New Providence and volunteer teams,” he said.

He continued: “For those areas where clinics are partially or non-operational, mobile and fixed volunteer teams have been stationed and are providing care to the general public. This gives our health teams a much-needed break and assists to compensate for the interruption in services.”

According to Dr Minnis, the Dutch military in coordination with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is establishing a water supply at the Marsh Harbour clinic, the government complex and the Marsh Harbour airport.

Meanwhile, in Grand Bahama, clinics in Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill and at the Pearce Plaza are operational. However, all other clinics in Grand Bahama, as noted by Dr Sands, are either non-operational, destroyed or awaiting to be inspected and therefore deemed as operational or non-operational.

“To assist with the healthcare needs of the northern Bahamas, Samaritan’s Purse has erected a temporary emergency field hospital which caters to multiple health needs,” he said.