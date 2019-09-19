Man Dies After Shooting Off Market Street

Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting off Market Street on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly before 11pm, the man was sitting in his vehicle on Bimini Avenue when an armed man shot him before fleeing.

The injured man was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to members of the public who have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.