Motorcyclist Killed In Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A motorcyclist is dead on Grand Bahama following a traffic accident in the Lucaya area this week.

Grand Bahama police said an accident occurred shortly 4pm on Tuesday at Midshipman and Balao Roads, involving a 2006 omnibus and a 2012 Ducati motorcycle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that the motorcyclist was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.