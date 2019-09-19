Motorcyclist Killed In Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A motorcyclist is dead on Grand Bahama following a traffic accident in the Lucaya area this week.
Grand Bahama police said an accident occurred shortly 4pm on Tuesday at Midshipman and Balao Roads, involving a 2006 omnibus and a 2012 Ducati motorcycle.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that the motorcyclist was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
