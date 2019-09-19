Nib Simplifies Process For Replacement Smart Cards

THE National Insurance Board has taken steps to simplify the application process for replacement smart cards for residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama, who lost their cards during Hurricane Dorian.

The official police report required for all lost or stolen cards is not required to replace cards lost during the storm, and the card replacement fee will be waived for residents in the affected islands.

“As a proactive measure, application forms for replacement NI cards were made available at shelters throughout New Providence for displaced persons to complete,” NIB said in a press release. “The forms are collected daily, processed and the replacement cards are delivered within 48 hours for Bahamian registrants who were already in receipt of a smart card.”

This service includes non-Bahamians who previously had smart cards, and where relevant current valid documents exist in NIB’s system (a valid immigration card, naturalisation or permanent residency certification).

Registrants, including children, who were never issued a smart card would be required to visit an NIB office and provide the necessary documents.

Last week, NIB assisted with replacing 438 smart cards. The agency said it will continue to work with beneficiaries hardest hit by the storm, using every available measure under the National Insurance Act to help them during this difficult time.

For more information on the registration process to obtain a smart card, visit nib-bahamas.com