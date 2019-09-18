United In Prayer: Pm Says Hurricane Is Near Unbearable Wound To Country

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY three weeks after Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas, hundreds gathered at Bahamas Faith Ministries last night to make sense of an unimaginable tragedy in typical Bahamian fashion: through prayer, praise and worship.

Pastors prayed for grieving families, for emotional healing and for protection. They prayed for first responders and aid workers, for children and for provisions. They also prayed for the Haitian community, for Abaco, Grand Bahama, for the prime minister and for the congregation.

Speakers gave stories of heroism during the storm and Bahamians were encouraged to triumph, not despair.

Singers and worship groups sang about trusting God. Attendees, with their hands raised, danced, cried and sang along with them.

The prayer service drew a crowd full of clergymen, government officials and grieving residents. Google marked the country’s National Day of Prayer with a black ribbon on its homepage, a reminder that few countries have so captured the attention of the world in recent weeks.

“The horror and tragedy of ‘one of the most powerful and destructive storms ever recorded in’ our region is a near unbearable wound, deep in the heart and the soul of our country,” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said.

“But these words cannot describe the suffering, the pain, and the grief of Abaconians, Grand Bahamians and indeed Bahamians throughout our Commonwealth and those abroad. This is likely to be the greatest single loss of life ever in our history. The fresh well of tears will not go dry, nor empty, for a very long time, or even a lifetime for some.”

Thirteen hundred people remain missing, at least 51 are dead and hundreds of displaced residents are worried about their future.

“We will need as many spiritual resources, as we will need physical resources to rebuild lives and communities,” the prime minister said. “Let us pray for those who work day and night to address the needs of the victims and displaced persons. Let the common prayer throughout our land be for the gifts of the Spirit needed to heal and to restore: the gift of hope, the gift of generosity, the gift of encouragement, the gifts of courage and fortitude, and the gift of humility to work in one accord.”

Bishop Delton Fernander, head of the Bahamas Christian Council, said he hoped this would not be the last time so many congregated to pray for the country.

“We must now also appreciate that people are more important than things,” he said. “How we treat each other, how we speak to each other, speaks to who we are as a Bahamian people. Many who would’ve acquired much and accomplished much found themselves having the same challenges and those who didn’t have as much as them. Only what we do for God can last.”

He said he hoped the country would use the knowledge gained from the horrific storm to be wiser and better. He also said he envisioned a stronger Bahamas as a result of the tragedy.

During his remarks, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis called for less talk.

“This is not time for talk, it is time for action,” Mr Davis said. “If we say that we love and do nothing, we fail to love, love is an action word. Let us get to work. Together let us help our families, friends and strangers, that is the Bahamian way.”

Towards the end of the service, religious figures surrounded the nation’s leader as Bishop Fernander placed his hand on Dr Minnis’ head and led a prayer for him.