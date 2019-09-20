Aid Packages For Storm Victims

THE government will create packages to assist those who have been affected by the devastation brought on by Hurricane Dorian to help people rebuild their lives and communities, said Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest.

His comment came on Wednesday, during a national prayer service in Grand Bahama.

Assistance and incentives will be offered, he said, as he pledged that the government will do its part.

He said, “Though we as a people, though we as an island may be down on one knee, we’re not out, we’re not finished. We will bounce back, we will rebuild and we will make Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Bahamas great again.”

He also said: “Though we lost much on those fateful days, we’ve lost property, incomes, businesses and most sadly, loved ones. But I’m here to say that despite all our losses and what it may look like and what it may feel like, God is still in control.”

Residents may be angry and frustrated questioning why Grand Bahamians must experience the devastation of hurricanes again: he reminded those in attendance that God does not put more on you than you can bear.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we must stand. We must stand for those who are missing. We must stand for those who are confirmed dead. We must stand for those who lost shelter and basic needs. We must stand for those who feel like giving in and throwing in the towel, given up on Grand Bahama and Abaco. We must stand for our island, neighbours, friends and family in Abaco,” Mr Turnquest said.

“In all that we’ve lost, we’ve also had some great discoveries. We found new heroes, new heroines, new friends, new partners. Acts of kindness and unselfishness, compassion and love from both near and from far.”