Aid Packages For Storm Victims

THE government will create packages to assist those who have been affected by the devastation brought on by Hurricane Dorian to help people rebuild their lives and communities, said Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest.
His comment came on Wednesday, during a national prayer service in Grand Bahama.
Assistance and incentives will be offered, he said, as he pledged that the government will do its part.
He said, “Though we as a people, though we as an island may be down on one knee, we’re not out, we’re not finished. We will bounce back, we will rebuild and we will make Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Bahamas great again.”
He also said: “Though we lost much on those fateful days, we’ve lost property, incomes, businesses and most sadly, loved ones. But I’m here to say that despite all our losses and what it may look like and what it may feel like, God is still in control.”
Residents may be angry and frustrated questioning why Grand Bahamians must experience the devastation of hurricanes again: he reminded those in attendance that God does not put more on you than you can bear.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we must stand. We must stand for those who are missing. We must stand for those who are confirmed dead. We must stand for those who lost shelter and basic needs. We must stand for those who feel like giving in and throwing in the towel, given up on Grand Bahama and Abaco. We must stand for our island, neighbours, friends and family in Abaco,” Mr Turnquest said.
“In all that we’ve lost, we’ve also had some great discoveries. We found new heroes, new heroines, new friends, new partners. Acts of kindness and unselfishness, compassion and love from both near and from far.”
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
...
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
It seems Mr. Turnquest is another one in the Minnis-led FNM government who now has great difficulty uttering the word 'Bahamian'.
There's no talk here about repatriation back to Haiti of the many thousands of illegal Haitian aliens, consistent with our immigration laws.
Is Mr. Turnquest planning to increase the taxes on Bahamian 'Peter' to pay illegal Haitian alien 'Paul' whatever assistance and financial incentives that 'Paul' may cry out to be paid by the Minnis-led FNM government?
How many more times are the Bahamian 'Peters' going to be robbed by their elected officials to pay benefits of one kind or another to the illegal Haitian alien 'Pauls'? The 'Pauls' are already receiving healthcare, education for their children, untold other social welfare handouts, etc., the costs of which are already a huge tax burden on the Peters. Why are Bahamians not being told what plans are being considered by the Minnis-led FNM government to end the insane and unsustainable constant robbing of Peter to pay Paul?
Topdude 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
The Reconstruction and Redevelopment Tax of 20% solves problem. Pay As You Earn and Peter does not have to worry about Paul ripping him off. As a matter of fact if we paid our Haitian immigrants a fair wage we would not be so worried about them. Our guilty consciences from this ongoing exploitation would be soothed.
Please let us introduce it ASAP.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
The haitians get paid very well. They choose to live in poverty to send money home.
The govt has talked about payroll tax they do not have the guts to introduce it.
Salaried persons who have not seen raises in years cannot afford it.
I am so glad very few read these pages.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID