'How Can You Take Delegation Of Ten But Not The Athletes?'

PICEWELL Forbes, Progressive Liberal Party MP for South Andros, questioned why the government is reportedly sending a ten-person delegation to Doha, Qatar for the IAAF Track and Field Championships at a time when the ministry has clamped down on spending.

The delegation reportedly includes the spouse of Youth, Sports and Culture MP Lanisha Rolle.

The government did not respond to the claim yesterday.

It follows fears the government wouldn’t fund the $116,000 required to send the Bahamian team to Doha.

“In the wake of its lack of support for our athletes,” Mr Forbes said, “I was not surprised but very disappointed to be advised that the government could find the money to send a ten person delegation to Doha, including the minister and her spouse. The government must say where this is true or false. If it is true, that is disgraceful. According to BAAA President Drumeco Archer, the government could only assist with $25,000 of the required $116,000 to send an 18-member team to Doha. I say again that in all of this the government comes across as selfish, mean-spirited, self serving and disconnected. The PLP demands that the government finds the money to send our track and field team to Doha, even if it means cancelling the travel plans of the government’s delegation, including the sports minister and her spouse. The games are about the athletes.”