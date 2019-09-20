Hurricane Death Toll Now At 53

Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said on Friday that police had recovered another body from the hurricane affected area of Abaco. The death toll due to Hurricane Dorian now stands at 53.
Search and recovery efforts are ongoing.
