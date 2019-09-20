Staniard Creek Residents Block Haitian Nationals From Going To Work

A GROUP of Andros residents from Staniard Creek blocked a bridge leading to Kamalame Cay in an attempt to prevent some Haitian nationals from going to work on Thursday morning.

According to Superintendent Ricardo Richardson, officer in charge on the island, residents alleged the workers were undocumented, insisting this was their reason for prohibiting them to pass.

Supt Richardson said there was no violence and police ordered the group to unblock the bridge.

A meeting was then held at 11am with several officials, including immigration officers who conducted due diligence, but found no merit in the claims.

Supt Richardson said he was given the assurance of residents that these actions would not reoccur.