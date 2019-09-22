Pm Announces New Ministry Of Disaster Preparedness, Management And Reconstruction, Dorian-Affected Areas Designated Economic Recovery Zones

From today’s press conference by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis:
- The Prime Minister announced the creation of a new Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction. MP for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis will be Minister of State for the ministry and will be sworn in Monday at Government House. This new ministry will help to coordinate the recovery of Grand Bahama and Abaco.
- The Prime Minister said the current emergency and the nature and power of hurricanes fuelled by a heating climate and rising sea levels demand comprehensive and dramatic changes in hurricane preparedness and disaster management. NEMA will be drastically restructured and the government will work with experts around the world to do this.
- Dr Minnis also said affected communities must be restored to their economic and social vibrancy from before Hurricane Dorian. As a result, East Grand Bahama, Abaco and the surrounding cays will be designated Economic Recovery Zones for the next three years. This will enable comumunities to benefit from a broad range of tax incentives.
- There is a shelter and housing plan for evacuees to return to Abaco and Grand Bahama. Temporary housing options will be available for staff and residents.
- The Prime Minister will return to Grand Bahama on Wednesday to assess the situation. A Heads of Agreement will also be signed there with the Carnival Corporation for a new cruise port.
Comments
Topdude 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Congratulations Mr. Prime Minister. A proactive strategy very much needed along with an across the board 20 % Income Tax to finance our recovery. You are the visionary leader we have long needed. God Bless you and your Cabinet.
truetruebahamian 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
You are - of course being facetious!
truetruebahamian 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
There should be one essential caveat with all new employees of all ministries - buy your own car, pay your own bills and whatever you save from your salaries upon retirement is yours. There CANNOT be this forever public funding of pensions ever again.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Grow the size of government and tax the people - that's Minnis's go to plan no matter what. He just doesn't have the natural ability and/or skill sets needed to lead and govern the Bahamas and the Bahamian people.
TalRussell 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Topdude, unfortunately along with all those positive characteristics, there is the growing hourly negatives colony's prime minister and cabinet job appointed MP's (which if you exclude the handful so-called rebel MP's) leaves not a single elected MP, that hasn't been appointed to some kinds prime ministerial position - all being funded by a strapped for ready cash. PopulacesPurse, yes, no .... badly needed monies, not being spent on the recovery post Hurricane Dorian dead bodies in hopes brungs closure to the many hundreds out island families who have listed the names their relatives, loved-ones, neighbours and friends to be included among the presumed dead .... even the recovered bodies count is under suspect by broad number populaces.
