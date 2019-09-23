Police Hunt Pair Of Armed Robbers

TWO armed men robbed Budget food store on Bernard Road on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred after 8pm when an armed man entered the food store, held employees up and robbed the place of cash. The suspect escaped in a light coloured Nissan Cube.

While the police report only mentions one suspect, security camera footage from the food store, which was circulated on social media, showed two gunmen entering the store around 8.30pm, with handguns drawn. The men wore long sleeved shirts, hats and sunglasses. They are seen heading towards the cash register before the video clip ends.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.