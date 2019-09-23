Teddy Bears After The Tragedy For Displaced Children

CLARA Smith, wife of Governor General C A Smith, along her daughter-in-law Charlene Smith, presented children who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian with teddy bears at their shelters last week.

Mrs Smith was assisted by Kim Sawyer, deputy director, Department of Social Services.

The initiative was spearheaded by seven-year-old Caitlyn Boyer, great grand-daughter Mrs and Mrs Smith, and grand-daughter of their son and his wife, Clayton and Charlene Smith of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Caitlyn, wanting to bring a little happiness to those children who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian, collected 500 teddy bears within the United States to present to children whose lives had been disrupted by the storm.

The officials of NEMA and the Department of Social Services welcomed "this bit of cheer" last Wednesday.



Shelters receiving teddy bears were Kendal G L Isaacs Gym, Bahamas Academy Gym and the Fox Hill Community Centre. The balance of the toys were to be distributed to remaining shelters and children's homes.

Photos: Letisha Henderson/BIS