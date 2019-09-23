Tributes Paid To Lachino

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A BLUE urn held the remains of little Lachino Anton Dean on Saturday as distraught relatives gazed on, trying to make sense of a life cut short.

Amid the utter destruction of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, the eight-year-old boy was one of the monster storm's first tragedies. It is said that his mother, Lashan McIntosh found him dead, presumably by drowning, as she searched for her small daughter. The family reportedly became separated as they tried to flee the storm.

It has been three weeks since Dorian's destruction, and the grief remained unbearable for many gathered at the First Baptist Church on Market Street.

While some cried silently, others wept violently over the loss, his mother was at times inconsolable.

"Lil Chino" was remembered as a mannerly child, well loved by those around him.

He was the typical boy who enjoyed spending time with family, especially when he could get the chance to play with little cousins.

"Although his passing was sudden and unexpected for his family, we take comfort in knowing that he is indeed in the Master's arm," his obituary read.

As she brought condolences to the small crowd gathered, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin told the church that Lachino had brought out the best in both his parents, pointing to her personal relationship with his mother.

"…One thing I noticed was the way that this little boy was coming up," Mrs Hanna Martin said. "This little boy brought out the best in his parents. This was something that the entire nation experienced.

"It was the first indication of the nature and the enormity of the disaster that we would face as a people and as a nation. We offer our support for this family."

Up to press time, the official Hurricane Dorian death toll stood at 53.