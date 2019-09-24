Editorial: Disaster Exposes Haiti-Bahamas Strains

THE complicated relationship between The Bahamas and the Haitian migrants who come to call the country home is increasingly being laid bare by tensions after Hurricane Dorian.

In the aftermath of that storm, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson said that repatriation exercises would be suspended in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The obvious question that prompted was what happened to residents of those islands who evacuated to safety? It is perhaps of little surprise that some decided to remain in the hurricane-affected areas, uncertain as they might be as to what would happen to them if they came to New Providence or another island where repatriation exercises were still in operation.

This is particularly the case for those who might have lost their documents during the storm, walking away with only their lives and perhaps a surname that might require them to convince immigration officers of their status.

The simple truth is that amid the reconstruction after a storm of the magnitude of Dorian, many parts of the government - and our society at large - will be under strain trying to cope.

Recently in this column, we suggested perhaps introducing some form of provisional status lasting maybe a year or 18 months, and it is interesting to see this call coming too from Branville McCartney, who had a fierce reputation during his time as immigration minister.

The advantages would be two-fold - first, it would take the pressure off in the immediate aftermath of the storm, meaning migrants wouldn't be forced into hiding or, worse, crime while they tried to evade officers at a time when they have already lost everything. Second, it could be the basis of trying to find a long-term solution to the vexing matter of immigration.

Of course there are hurdles - for example, you would want to ensure it was only available for a short period of time to those who are here now, rather than fresh arrivals trying to capitalise on it.

Goodness knows that the situation in Haiti itself is a mess. On today's back page, you can read of a photographer, Chery Dieu-Nalio - whose work has often appeared in these pages - being shot as a government senator pulled a gun and opened fire amid a crowd of protestors.

Haitians living in The Bahamas have effectively been discouraged from returning to their home country by the embassy here, with the Chargé d'Affaires, Dorval Darlier, warning the country is "in a situation of crisis" with no legitimate government in place.

Add to that an average per capita income of about $350, inflation rocketing to 19 percent and fuel shortages, and you can see our southern neighbour is in the throes of a disaster of its own.

So is there a better way for us to deal with the situation of displaced individuals after the storm? If they leave the shelter they are in to try to get the documents they need, will they face the risk of being scooped up and detained?

It's not an easy situation to be in - and politically unpalatable for many in office. There are not many politicians who would be eager to be seen as being soft on immigration. But practical doesn't have to mean soft, and a temporary solution doesn't have to be a long-term commitment.

It feels like there is an impasse in how to deal with this issue - falling somewhere between supporting hurricane victims and being tough in support of the law. Perhaps a middle way can be found.

As a nation, we suffered together. It would show our strength if we could rebuild together too.