Tennyson Wells Dies Age 72

Former Cabinet Minister and BAMSI Chairman Tennyson Wells died this morning at the age of 72.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis paid tribute to “a proud son of Long Island”:

“I am saddened at news of the death of Mr. Tennyson Wells, a former MP and Cabinet Minister. Mr. Wells was a proud son of Long Island. Through hard work and tenacity he became a successful attorney and businessman,” the Prime Minister said.

“Mr. Wells was a patriot. He did not just sit on the sideline and complain about what was wrong with The Bahamas. He offered himself for public life, made a contribution and had a distinguished career.

“A longstanding FNM, he was part of the first Free National Movement Administration in 1992, which helped to renew Bahamian democracy.

“Mr. Wells served as Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town and in various Cabinet posts, including as Attorney General and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“He played a role in the work of FNM administrations which oversaw vibrant growth in the economy; infrastructural improvements across the archipelago; greater participation for women in senior roles of government; the freeing of the broadcast media and more fairness in accessing opportunity for more Bahamians.

“Many admired the resolve Mr. Wells displayed at any task to which he applied himself. I was pleased that after the 2017 general election he accepted an appointment as Chairman and President of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

“To the end he sought to ensure that greater opportunity was afforded to more Bahamians, including farmers and those in the fishing industry. For this, and all his service to his beloved country, I am grateful.

“On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, and on my own behalf and that of my wife, Patricia, I offer condolences to his wife Stephanie, their children and the entire Wells family at this sad moment. May he rest in peace.”