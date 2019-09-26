Businessman: Give 5,000 Work Visas To Bahamians

WILLIAM Douglass, an American businessman with a home in Eleuthera, wants the Trump administration to issue temporary work visas to Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

“The US administration should consider issuing anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 temporary work visas for a minimum of six months to displaced Bahamian workers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Bahamians don’t want to emigrate to the US nor are they at risk of overstaying their welcome. Bahamians want to live in The Bahamas, full stop. In tandem with the Bahamian government, the US Border Patrol should consider expediting a process wherein temporary visa recipients could work in the US on a short-term basis, at no cost to state and federal budgets, immigration officials or American taxpayers. With a scarcity of employees in the hospitality and service industries, the benefits of offering work visas to displaced Bahamian workers would be a win-win for both US businesses and Bahamian employees.”

Mr Douglass also called on American companies to quickly help The Bahamas. Echoing the views of US Senator Marco Rubio, he said the Chinese will fill the void if the US does not step in.

“For years both the State Department and the Department of Defence have been concerned abut the Chinese presence so close to the United States – and unless they take proactive steps to counteract this incursion, they are right to be worried,” he said.

“For over three generations, my family has had direct ties to The Bahamas, its government, business leaders and residents. Six million US visitors visit The Bahamas every year, of which four million arrive via cruise ship. The US and this administration have already shown their desire, expertise, generosity and resources in helping the Bahamians dig out from an historic natural disaster. But with China continuing to expand its geographic footprint, from an economic, humanitarian and State department perspective it’s imperative to take things further.

“As a long-time Eleuthera homeowner, I was deluged with calls and emails in the days and weeks after Dorian passed through. Friends wanted to know if my house was still standing. One called to wonder if he should cancel an upcoming wedding trip. These well-intentioned calls left me grateful but also disbelieving. Again I can’t reemphasise it enough: The Bahamas is open for business. So don’t hesitate. Make a reservation, book a flight, hop a cruise – and see for yourself.”

On September 6, Mr Douglass evacuated a family out of Marsh Harbour and took them to New Providence.

On the same day, he rescued a total of 25 people by personally mobilising a King Air 350, a Gulfstream V and a Hawker 800, according to a spokesperson. He also paid for additional planes which helped up to 65 people evacuate Abaco.

“Since September 6, I have seven lovely Bahamians staying with me,” Mr Douglass said.

Mr Douglass co-founded K2 Advisors in 1994. The firm is one of the largest hedge funds in the world, with about $12 billion under management recently. He is the grandson of Pan Am Air Founder and South Eleuthera resident Juan Trippe, who died in 1981.